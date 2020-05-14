Warmer, increasing clouds

Freeze Warning for the entire area until 8 AM Thursday.

THURSDAY: Early sun, increasing clouds with afternoon showers. 0-.10” 60% High 62 (58-62) Wind S 10-15 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain and showers. .25-.75” Low 50 (46-54) Wind SW 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. .10-.25” 90% High 70 Wind SW becoming W 10-20 mph

We'll have some early sunshine Thursday. A low will put clouds and showers in the forecast this afternoon but we'll also get warmer temperatures. Clouds and rain continue Thursday night.

The low and associated cold front will give us clouds, rain and thunderstorms Friday. Some storms could be strong. Skies will be mostly cloudy Friday night.

Mostly cloudy skies Saturday, periods of partly cloudy possible. Showers for Sunday and turning cooler. We get a similar forecast Monday with clouds, showers and cool temperatures. Mostly cloudy Tuesday with highs near 60, partly cloudy and a little warmer Wednesday.

