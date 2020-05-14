Willow Point discusses confirmed case at facility, other updates

Broome County May 14 coronavirus update

Willow Point Nursing Home

(WBNG) -- County officials have confirmed a resident at Willow Point Nursing Home tested positive for the virus.

Nursing Home Administrator Ryan LaClair says he cannot say whether or not the case is related to a contracted medical provider testing positive for the virus on May 12.

LaClair says the resident has been moved to the negative pressure room and the facility is taking "strict precautions" to ensure the virus does not spread.

As of May 14, LaClair says no other residents or staff have tested positive for the virus.

Governor Andrew Cuomo mandated that all nursing home staff test for the virus twice a week,

LaClair says that mandate is difficult and "virtually impossible" to act on.

He says Willow Point is working to make sure all of its residents are tested.

Family members of residents can call 607-763-4400 for general questions regarding the virus and the home.

He says people will be available to answer questions Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Reopening:

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar says the county and region is ready to reopen on Friday for phase one.

County Executive Garnar says Broome County is suffering from a $18 million deficit due to the lack of sales tax revenue.

This week, Garnar hosted Zoom calls with local businesses about restarting the economy.

Garnar says the county will need help from the federal government to help offset the economic damage done by the virus.

Coronavirus numbers:

There are 82 active cases of the coronavirus in Broome County.

28 people died from the virus and 269 people have recovered.

In total, 379 cases of the virus have been reported.

For a map detailing where cases are located in the county, click here.