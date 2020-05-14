Willow Point resident tests positive for Covid-19

VESTAL (WBNG)- The Broome County Health Department has announced that a resident at the Willow Point Nursing Center has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The health department says at this time no other residents or employees are displaying signs or symptoms of the coronavirus.

They say that the resident has been moved to the negative pressure room in the facility and that unit is taking strict precautions at this time.

The nursing home will continue to monitor all residents for changes and if any other resident tests positive for the coronavirus they will be moved to the negative pressure room.

They say that if your loved one has tested positive or does test positive you will receive a personal call from the facility.