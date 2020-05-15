Back to business: retail shops take advantage of New York’s Phase One of reopening the economy

(WBNG) -- Retail stores across the state are now able to be open for business, but only for curbside pick-up.

The Oakdale Mall had a large sign out front saying it was available for curbside pick-up, urging customers to come right into the lot to help support business. Meanwhile, Tesorina Boutique on Chenango Street in downtown Binghamton was one of many excited to get back to business.

"It was a really exciting day, but all of sudden came so quickly," said Tesorina Boutique owner, Desiree Depersiis. "Right now, everything's so uncertain and we've never done anything like this before, so you're coming up with protocol as quickly as you possibly can."

For Depersiis, she had to quickly make sure her customers knew curbside pick-up was available at her store. One customer stopped by in her car to get her order Friday afternoon.

"I think that's the smartest thing right now is having the curbside pick-up," said customer, Rebecca Bouyea. "It allows people to go back out into the community and at least drive to the store, pick things up, and give back to the community."

Depersiis says in her three years of owning her business in Binghamton, nothing could have prepared her for this shutdown. She says she's just happy she can start to bring her boutique back to life.

