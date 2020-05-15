BC Humane Society drive thru fundraiser

(WBNG) -- The BC Humane Society is holding a drive thru fundraiser for the shelter today, May 15th.

Starting at 3:00 p.m., the shelter will be hosting a drive thru chicken BBQ, social distancing style, in partnership with Brooks BBQ out of Oneonto in the BCHS parking lot (167 Conklin Ave., Binghamton). The $12 dinners include a chicken half, a baked potato, cole slaw, a roll, a bottle of water and an oatmeal cream cookie and will be available until all 800 meals are sold out.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the Broome County Humane Society to help fund spay and neuter, veterinarian care and foster care during kitten season.