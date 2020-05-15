Binghamton University seniors look back a college experience

VESTAL (WBNG) – While the class of 2020 won’t have the traditional ceremony with guest speakers, caps, gowns and all the celebratory festivities, seniors at Binghamton University looked back at the last few years and it what it taught them.

The school postponed their commencement ceremony back in April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was a decision that senior Dan Mottes, a member of the college’s lacrosse team, expected.

“A few weeks into the quarantine, you just kind of got the sense that we weren’t coming back for graduation,” Mottes said.

But while quarantined with his family, Mottes has been able to reflect on his time on campus.

“Who you were as a person back then versus who you are now, it's really cool to think back and think about all the personal growth that you've had,” he said.

Fellow senior Alex Reksten, expressed gratitude for what the school gave them.

"It's an absolute privilege to be graduating from Binghamton University,” Reksten said. “The biggest takeaway is that no matter where you are in life, you're going to be presented with a set of resources and what you do with them is entirely up to you.”

Normally held at the school’s Peace Quad, Binghamton University President Harvey Stenger hosted a virtual Champagne Send-off on Facebook, a staple event of commencement festivities.

Reksten said she and her family were able to watch together over Zoom, hearing from alumni, local leaders, professors, students, and others with ties to the Binghamton University community.

In the video, Stenger promised students the school will have an in-person graduation ceremony, with this upcoming fall being a target date.

But as students prepare to go their separate ways, the class of 2020, at the school and across the globe, are forever connected.

“I think we're all going to be tied together because of this event,” Mottes said. “In the long term this is only going to make you stronger as person.”