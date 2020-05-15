Broome County tourism agency says there’s still plenty to do this summer

(WBNG) -- With summer just around the corner, there's plenty of hope here in the Southern Tier; not just hope for good weather, but for the chance to explore everything our area has to offer.

Without the ability to promote large scale events like the DICK's Sporting Goods Open (DSGO), local tourism agencies are increasingly focusing on promoting what's possible to do, right here in your backyard.

Every summer, thousands of people travel to Broome County for large events like the DSGO and Spiedie Fest, but with events canceled or postponed, the county has gotten creative.

Visit Binghamton, the county tourism agency, is currently promoting all of the socially distanced activities you can do outdoors.

Besides the natural beauty of the area, Visit Binghamton says with the Southern Tier reopening, a lot more opportunities will be presented.

"Agrotourism, farm fresh, farmers markets so that's a valuable thing; Golf packages, restaurants, oh my god restaurants and our craft beverage scene, so we really do promote everything," says Judi Hess, Director of Visit Binghamton.

There is hope locally that because the Southern Tier is reopening sooner than other parts of New York, tourists will still come and visit and take advantage of everything the area has to offer.

Recreational activities that can be done while socially distanced reopened across New York Friday, an optimistic sign for this summer's chances.