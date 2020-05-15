Companies urged to follow CDC guidelines as parts of N.Y. open

(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo says CDC guidelines should still be taken into consideration as parts of the state reopen Friday.

The Southern Tier is one of the regions that reopened.

Cuomo says employees returning to work need to be provided masks from their employers.

Additionally, retail businesses are also open for curbs-side pick-pick only.

Retail staff are required to wear masks and sanitizer must be available to customers.

Customers must also wear a mask. Store owners will be able to prohibit any customer not wearing one barring medical reasons.

New York On-Pause has been extended to June 13 for regions that do not the criteria to reopen. If a region meets the criteria before June 13, they may reopen.