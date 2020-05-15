Flood Advisory from FRI 10:03 PM EDT until SAT 12:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tioga County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Southern Broome County in central New York…

Southeastern Tioga County in central New York…

Northern Susquehanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

* Until midnight EDT.

* At 1002 PM EDT, the public reported street flooding in West

corners due to thunderstorms. Up to one inch of rain has already

fallen and additional rainfall is expected for the next couple of

hours.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Binghamton, Vestal, Johnson City, Endicott, Kirkwood, Conklin,

Owego, Sanford, Deposit and Port Dickinson.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&