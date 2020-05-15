Flood Advisory from FRI 6:46 PM EDT until FRI 8:45 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tompkins County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flood Advisory for Minor Flooding in Poor Drainage Areas for…

Chemung County in central New York…

Western Tioga County in central New York…

Southern Steuben County in central New York…

Southern Tompkins County in central New York…

* Until 845 PM EDT.

* At 645 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding. Overflowing poor

drainage areas will result in minor flooding in the advisory area.

Around one inch of rain has already fallen with additional showers

expected .

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Chemung, Elmira, Corning, Southport, Barton, Big Flats, Horseheads,

Waverly, Elmira Heights and Danby.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&