Flood Advisory from FRI 7:50 PM EDT until FRI 9:45 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Chenango County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas

for…

Broome County in central New York…

Southeastern Tioga County in central New York…

Southwestern Chenango County in central New York…

Northern Susquehanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

Northeastern Bradford County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

* Until 945 PM EDT.

* At 748 PM EDT, A weather observer indicated heavy rain causing

urban and small stream flooding in West Corners. Overflowing poor

drainage areas will result in minor flooding in the advisory area.

Around one inch of rain has already fallen with additional showers

through the mid evening hours .

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Binghamton, Vestal, Johnson City, Endicott, Kirkwood, Conklin,

Maine, Owego, Sanford and Port Dickinson.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&