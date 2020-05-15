Flood Advisory from FRI 8:17 PM EDT until FRI 11:15 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Bradford County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Susquehanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

Northwestern Wayne County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

Bradford County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

* Until 1115 PM EDT.

* At 816 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Up to one inch of rain has already fallen across

portions of the northern Tier. Additional clusters of showers and

thunderstorms will move through this evening. This will cause

minor flooding in the advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Sayre, Rush, Jackson, Athens, Towanda, Clifford, Susquehanna,

Ridgebury, Canton and Forest City.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&