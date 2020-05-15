Guthrie Health System starting non-emergent procedures

SAYRE P.A. (WENY/WBNG)-The Guthrie Health system is starting to open their doors to patients whose visits had to be put on hold during the pandemic.

Guthrie officials announced Thursday afternoon that they are going to start allowing some patients back into their offices for those non-emergent procedures.

"The number of (COVID-19) patients that we have seen have gotten to be fewer and fewer each week, and the number of tests that have been positive have also been fewer and fewer each week. That's allowing us to open up our care to needed but less emergency procedures and less emergent care," says Michael Scalzone, MD, MHCM, FACOG.

This is a big step for Guthrie as they had to put many visits and procedures on hold at the very beginning of the pandemic, to make sure they were prepared.

Guthrie says this does not mean the virus is behind us, they are just now prepared to be able to treat those with and or without COVID-19.

"Going forward, we're really going to have two parallel systems of care. We will always need to have readiness for our COVID patients, we'll need to have space and equipment to take care of them, but we also need to be able to do the routine care and the important care that our patients have been needing that we've always done for them," says Scalzone.

