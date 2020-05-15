Mirabito Hometown Hero: Tricia Webster

(WBNG) -- When ACHIEVE NY recently opened their COVID-19 Emergency Respite Services program, registered nurse, Tricia Webster, immediately volunteered to be head nurse in charge.

According to their website, the Emergency Respite Program, located at ACHIEVE's Cutler Pond Rd. day habilitation in Binghamton, is for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities who have been diagnosed with or are recovering from acute COVID-19 symptoms, or requiring care while a family member is in recovery.

"She's been a huge asset to our whole nursing team during this crisis," Preston Evans, the VP of Development & Donor Relations for ACHIEVE, says.

"I would like to say I am so proud of every person a part of this team," Webster says. "It's been an emotional experience for everyone and everyone working, even on the front lines. They have families and loved ones back home, so it's been a lot of sacrifice and I'm so proud to be a part of this journey."

