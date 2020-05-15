Severe Thunderstorm Warning until FRI 5:15 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tioga County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT

FOR BROOME…SOUTHEASTERN TIOGA AND SOUTHERN CHENANGO COUNTIES…

At 447 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from Whitney Point to Tioga Terrace, moving east at 55 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Binghamton, Vestal, Johnson City, Endicott, Kirkwood, Maine,

Guilford, Sanford, Nanticoke and Coventry.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central New

York.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH