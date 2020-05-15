Severe Thunderstorm Warning from FRI 5:17 PM EDT until FRI 6:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Otsego County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Otsego County in central New York…

Southeastern Broome County in central New York…

Delaware County in central New York…

Southeastern Chenango County in central New York…

* Until 600 PM EDT.

* At 516 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Bainbridge to near Windsor to near Kirkwood,

moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Kirkwood, Conklin, Sidney, Walton, Delhi, Sanford, Colchester,

Kortright, Deposit and Meredith.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central New

York…and northeastern Pennsylvania.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH