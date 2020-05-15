Severe Thunderstorm Warning from FRI 5:52 PM EDT until FRI 6:45 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Wayne County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Delaware County in central New York…

Northern Sullivan County in central New York…

North central Wayne County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

* Until 645 PM EDT.

* At 552 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from East Meredith to near Colchester to near Hiawatha,

moving east at 55 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Rockland, Walton, Delhi, Davenport, Roxbury, Colchester, Kortright,

Meredith, Hamden and Andes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central New

York…and northeastern Pennsylvania.

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly

from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the

basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH