Severe Thunderstorm Warning from FRI 5:52 PM EDT until FRI 6:45 PM EDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Wayne County
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Delaware County in central New York…
Northern Sullivan County in central New York…
North central Wayne County in northeastern Pennsylvania…
* Until 645 PM EDT.
* At 552 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from East Meredith to near Colchester to near Hiawatha,
moving east at 55 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Rockland, Walton, Delhi, Davenport, Roxbury, Colchester, Kortright,
Meredith, Hamden and Andes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central New
York…and northeastern Pennsylvania.
Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly
from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the
basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
TORNADO…POSSIBLE;
HAIL…<.75IN;
WIND…60MPH