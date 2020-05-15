Severe Thunderstorm Warning until FRI 6:45 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EDT

FOR CENTRAL DELAWARE AND NORTHERN SULLIVAN COUNTIES…

At 607 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Stamford to near Andes to Fishs Eddy, moving east

at 55 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Rockland, Roxbury, Andes, Stamford, Hancock, Margaretville, Hobart,

Fleischmanns, Hazel and Harvard.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central New

York…and northeastern Pennsylvania.

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly

from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the

basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH