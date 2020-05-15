Severe Thunderstorm Warning from FRI 7:49 PM EDT until FRI 8:30 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – State College, PA

Tioga County

The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Potter County in north central Pennsylvania…

Northern Tioga County in north central Pennsylvania…

* Until 830 PM EDT.

* At 749 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Harrison

Valley, moving east at 60 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to trees, roofs, and siding.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Westfield around 800 PM EDT.

Keeneyville and Elkland around 810 PM EDT.

Mansfield around 820 PM EDT.

Millerton around 830 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include

Knoxville, Osceola, Tioga, Roseville, Tioga Junction, Mansfield

University and Ulysses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH