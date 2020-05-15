Much quieter weather for the weekend!

Tonight: Steady rain comes to an end. Mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible overnight. Wind: NW 8-13 Low: 49-53

Saturday: Partial sunshine and mainly dry. Slight chance of a shower early. Wind: NW 7-12 High: 62-67

Saturday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Wind: NW 7-12 Low: 42-47

Forecast Discussion:



Heavy rain comes to an end and cloudy skies remain. Lows tonight drop into the upper 40s to near 50.



Saturday looks mostly dry with partial sunshine and clouds. Highs get back into the mid 60s. Sunday also looks mainly dry now with a slight chance of some late showers possibly sneaking into the area. Highs will be in the mid and upper 60s.



Monday is a bit unsettled with a 40% chance of showers and highs near 60. Next Tuesday some showers could still linger with highs around 60. Wednesday is quiet with highs in the mid 60s. Thursday looks dry, too, with highs near 70. Next Friday may bring a few showers with highs in the upper 60s.