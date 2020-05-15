Socially connecting at a physical distance: Staying active in Broome County

(WBNG) -- As parts of New York state re-open today, low-risk recreational activities are also allowed to reopen, including the Binghamton Tennis Center.

After being closed for two months, owner Michael Starke said the center's new motto is to "socially connect at a physical distance," as they've implemented new policies to keep members and the tennis pros safe.

Only the outdoor courts are open, and pros must wear masks up until they begin play. The center has also marked "X's" on chairs and benches to show people where to sit on the courts, and they recommend opening a new can of balls for every player. The courts also have sanitation spray scattered throughout and a list of guidelines posted for members to see.

Starke said they are avoiding people being at the net together, and emphasized "we just need to maintain that physical distance at all times, and that is the challenge. But we're up for that challenge."

In addition to playing tennis, golf courses and driving ranges are open. The Polar Shot Driving Range in Johnson City has been open since golf courses reopened toward the end of April, and like the tennis center, it has new policies in place.

"All the golf balls are dipped in bleach product they sanitize the balls, instead of coming up to the window to pay, they walk over and get the balls that are stored outside, not a lot of interaction," said golf instructor Barry Goldstein.

Goldstein said when the weather is nice, the driving range is packed and customers continuously thank them for being open.

"Naturally, you're keeping your distance from people. Golf's just a great sport and people love being around it," he says.

Whether it's golf, tennis or a different outdoor activity, staying active and being outside is encouraged.

