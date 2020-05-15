Stay safe on the waters during national boat safety week

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Local organizations are saying to stay safe out on the waters as national boat safety week starts May 16.

The week was created to serve as a reminder to practice safe boating techniques on all the water ways.

The Susquenango Sail and Power Squadron usually holds boat safety classes in person, but due to the coronavirus they are on hiatus with few online classes.

Commander Mary Kucharek says its always important to practice some general guidelines like checing the weather before you depart, knowing who has the right of way, and keeping a safe distance from other boats.

Since there a pandemic, she says its also a good idea to follow CDC guidelines.

"It's important that we all be mindful of the CDC recommendations for keeping our distance, for wearing masks in the marinas and boat ramp areas and to not raft up as many people like to do during the summer," said Kucharek

May 15 is wear your life jacket to work day.

If you want to learn more about boating classes you can visit the Susquenangos website, or you can visit the Americas Boating Club website.