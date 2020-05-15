Storms this afternoon

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with afternoon rain and thunderstorms. .10-1.00”, 1.5” possible 100% High 74 (70-78) Wind SW 10-20 G30 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with early showers. Fog. Low 50 (48-54) Wind NW 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High 66 (62-68) Wind N 5-10 mph

It will be a quiet start to Friday, but that will be changing. A body of low pressure and associated cold front will give us clouds, rain and thunderstorms Friday. Heavy rain, gusty winds, and an isolated tornado are possible, meaning some storms could be strong to severe. Things will settle down Friday night with mostly cloudy skies.

As the front moves south, Saturday looks good with partly cloudy skies. We'll have a few more clouds Saturday night as the front rebounds to the north.

Showers Sunday with a better chance of rain Monday. This is because of a weakening, but slow moving low to our west. Showers linger into Tuesday.

Not a bad forecast for cloudy Wednesday and Thursday. With partly cloudy skies, temperatures will climb through the 60s to near 70.

