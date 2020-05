OWEGO (WBNG)- Emergency crews are on the scene of a tractor-trailer rollover early Friday morning.

According to 511NY, both lanes on Route 17 eastbound in the area of Exit 64 (Owego) are blocked.

Officals are asking drivers to get off the highway at Exit 62.

It is unknown what the cause is or if there are any injuries.

Stay with 12 News for further updates.