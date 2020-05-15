Warning for possible COVID-19 exposure for Greyhound bus riders

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - The Broome County Health Department is warning passengers who traveled on certain Greyhound buses in May about possible COVID-19 exposure.

Greyhound bus 4178 left Cleveland, Ohio at approximately 4:30

a.m. on Wednesday, May 6 and passed through Erie, PA and then connected with Greyhound bus 0317 leaving Buffalo at about 9:00 a.m. and arrived in Syracuse at approximately 12:30 p.m. that same day.

Broome County officials want passengers who were on either of

those buses to contact their local health department for further information

and assessment.

If any Broome County residents were riding the bus they can contact the Broome County Health Department at 607-778-2802.

This bus did not pass through Broome County, since the Greater Greater Binghamton Transportation Center has been closed to commercial traffic.

Greyhound is not stopping in Broome County during the pandemic.