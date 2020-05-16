Chenango and Delaware counties coronavirus update (May 16)

(WBNG) -- Here are the latest coronavirus numbers in Chenango and Delaware counties.

Chenango County:

113 total confirmed cases

33 individuals in mandatory quarantine

Three individuals in precautionary quarantine

Four active hospitalizations

82 recoveries

Four total deaths

Delaware County:

64 total confirmed cases

Eight active cases

Six individuals in mandatory quarantine

Two individuals in precautionary quarantine

Three active hospitalizations

52 recoveries

Four total deaths

