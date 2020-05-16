Chenango and Delaware counties coronavirus update (May 16)New
(WBNG) -- Here are the latest coronavirus numbers in Chenango and Delaware counties.
Chenango County:
- 113 total confirmed cases
- 33 individuals in mandatory quarantine
- Three individuals in precautionary quarantine
- Four active hospitalizations
- 82 recoveries
- Four total deaths
Delaware County:
- 64 total confirmed cases
- Eight active cases
- Six individuals in mandatory quarantine
- Two individuals in precautionary quarantine
- Three active hospitalizations
- 52 recoveries
- Four total deaths
