Chenango and Delaware counties coronavirus update (May 16)

5:01 pm

(WBNG) -- Here are the latest coronavirus numbers in Chenango and Delaware counties.

Chenango County:

  • 113 total confirmed cases
  • 33 individuals in mandatory quarantine
  • Three individuals in precautionary quarantine
  • Four active hospitalizations
  • 82 recoveries
  • Four total deaths

Delaware County:

  • 64 total confirmed cases
  • Eight active cases
  • Six individuals in mandatory quarantine
  • Two individuals in precautionary quarantine
  • Three active hospitalizations
  • 52 recoveries
  • Four total deaths

Nina Einsidler

