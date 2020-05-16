Cuomo announces reopening of statewide horse racing tracks and Watkins Glen International Racetrack

(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that horse racing tracks across the state and Watkins Glen International Racetrack will be allowed to reopen in June with no fans on Saturday.

Cuomo said the state will give guidance on how they can safely reopen next week.

Governor Cuomo also announced that Westchester and Suffolk counties are now able to perform elective surgeries and outpatient care.

Additionally, Governor Cuomo said he called on the U.S. Senate to pass the coronavirus relief bill that the House passed last night.

