IMOD hosts pet food distribution to help the community

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - If you see a blue tent while driving down the road, it could be "In Memory of Diesel" who is doing their part to help the community they call home.

"We decided to go ahead and do weekly pet food distributions," said IMOD founder Rolette Warren.

"We've also teamed up with CHOW these last couple weeks to pass out the five-day boxes."

IMOD founder Rolette Warren said the pandemic has made it difficult for people to get pet food.

"At one point there were places that were actually running out," Warren said.

Which is what made Warren and her crew decide to take action.

"We needed to help the community," said Warren.

At their distribution sites once a week, IMOD is passing out pet food and receiving donations, and Warren said the response has been terrific.

"We nearly depleted our whole inventory because of the calls that we were getting and trying to keep up with the demand of the help."

IMOD is using its resources to make a difference.

"One of them was crying because she has never needed the help from the community before."

Warren said they are happy to be doing it.

"It feels good to help people that really need it."

