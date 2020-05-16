Ithaca Police investigating backpack found with one-pot meth lab

ITHACA, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Ithaca Police Department Patrol Division was dispatched to a railroad bridge for a suspicious backpack on Saturday.

The police department says they were dispatched just before 8:00 a.m. to a railroad bridge behind Agway in the 200 block of S Fulton Street. They say an individual found the backpack while walking around.

Police officials say once officers examined the bag, it was determined to be an active one-pot meth lab.

The police department also says the New York State Police Contamination Crime Scene Emergency Response Team responded and assisted. Police also say they were assisted by the Ithaca Fire Department.

No more information has been released from the police department at this time.

Anyone who has information involving this investigation should contact the Ithaca Police Department:

Police Dispatch: (607) 272-3245

Police Administration: (607) 272-9973

Police Tipline (607) 330-0000

Email: policeinfo@cityofithaca.org

Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ithacapolice

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ithacapolice