Ithaca Police investigating reports of shots fired

ITHACA, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Ithaca Police Department responded to reports of shots fired on Saturday.

The police department says officers responded at approximately 1:15 a.m. and arrived in the general area of South Titus Ave and Geneva Street/South Cayuga Street and Clinton Street.

Police officials say upon arriving at the scene, officers searched the area and interviewed witnesses who reported hearing what they believed to be gunshots. They also say a white sports car left the area immediately after the gunshots.

The police department says that no victims have been found at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Ithaca Police Department:

Police Dispatch: (607) 272-3245

Police Administration: (607) 272-9973

Police Tipline (607) 330-0000

Email: policeinfo@cityofithaca.org Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ithacapolice Twitter: https://twitter.com/ithacapolice