Lots of dry time this weekend!

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: N 3-5 mph. Low: 45 (43-47)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 3-5 mph. High: 68 (66-71)

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. 60% of showers, rain could be heavy at times. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 52 (49-54)

Forecast Discussion

High pressure is in control today bringing us sunshine and dry weather throughout tonight and into Sunday afternoon. A slow moving low pressure system will bring periods of rain Sunday evening and the possibility for some heavy rain overnight on Sunday.

This low pressure system will bring us some unsettled weather through Tuesday with the chance for showers and maybe a rumble of thunder both Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday is looking quiet with a mix of sun and clouds and high temperatures in the lower 60s. Thursday is also expected to be dry with highs near 70. Low temperatures this week will be in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Some uncertainty comes into the forecast for Friday and Saturday with the chance for a few scattered showers both days.