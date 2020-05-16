NYSEG: Some customers may not have power until Sunday after severe storms

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) -- NYSEG is working to restore power in the area after the severe thunderstorms on Friday.

NYSEG says that while they are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible, there are some customers in Broome, Chenango, Delaware, Greene, Herkimer, Lewis, Madison, Oneida, Otsego, Schoharie and Ulster counties that may not have their power back until early Sunday morning.

The company says that crews will continue to work through the night until every customer's power is restored.

NYSEG also says, for everyone's safety during the pandemic, they are following guidelines to ensure they are socially distanced from their customers.

For updates, check their website and social media.