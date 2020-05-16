Spring weather brings visitors to Buttermilk Falls State Park

ITHACA, N.Y. (WBNG) -- With it finally starting to feel a little bit more like spring out there, dozens took to Buttermilk Falls State Park in Ithaca to enjoy the falls and some fresh air.

Visitors were encouraged to practice social distancing and staff at the park say they were required to ask visitors for their zip codes. They told 12 News it's part of an effort by the state to track where visitors to the park are coming from.

Visitors we spoke to said they were just happy to have the opportunity to get outside and enjoy the mild temperatures.

"We just wanted to experience nature, get out but being safe while doing so," said Naomi Kane of Brooklyn, NY.

Barbara Ackley of Cortland said she came to the park to spend time with her granddaughter.

"With the Virus I've been working from home and really not able to get out so it's been nice," she said.

In addition to being stuck inside due to the crisis, both said the warm weather comes as relief after an unusually sluggish start to the spring season.