Students come together through song

(WBNG) -- Students from eight schools districts lent their voices in a YouTube video, as the community ensemble sang Simon and Garfunkel's "Bridge Over Troubled Water."

The video was orchestrated by Union-Endicott High School choral director Joe Brainard, and brought in vocal recordings from around 50 students.

Brainard said it originally started out as a project for his class, but soon after, he opened it up to other schools' choruses.

"This is just a way for us to come together when we can't," Brainard said. "The goal was to give kids a chance to sing."

Chenango Valley High School sophomore Tara Pitcher was among those involved and featured in the video

"Seeing all of the people who did participate was amazing," she said.

While Pitcher said it wasn't weird singing by herself even when she's used to a group setting, Brainard said for some students, it's a challenge.

"It's really something a lot of them are insecure about," he said. "In the chorus class, you're singing with a group of people, you're singing in an ensemble, and it's easy to hide. But in this situation there's no hiding."

However, he said with individuals each messaging him their section of the ensemble, he was able to hear each student's unique voice.

"It was super special on my end to hear all of these individual voices," Brainard said.

For Pitcher, the final product was something she didn't see coming.

"I wasn't sure what it would sound like because I had only ever heard what I sounded like, but hearing everybody was amazing," Pitcher said.

Brainard told 12 News he's interested in doing more videos like this, and hopes he can get his students to perform some type of graduation piece.