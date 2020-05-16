Walk MS goes virtual to raise money for Multiple Sclerosis research

(WBNG) -- During any other year staff and volunteers from Walk MS would be preparing for a crowd at Otsiningo Park. This year due to the COVID-19 crisis, things are looking a little different.

"We normally have about 300-500 people that come together on a Saturday or Sunday morning, and we have a short program and get the chance to walk together," said Lauren Varner, Senior Director of Walk MS. "But because MS doesn't stop during the crisis, neither will we."

That has meant having to get creative in order to continue carrying out their mission of raising funds for Multiple Sclerosis research.

"We are striving to learn more and get answers for people living with MS, and unfortunately we have had to stop gathering so we felt coming together in the digital space was the safest option," Varner said.

Part of the challenge has been preserving the ability for individuals with MS and their families to come together and connect. While individuals will still create teams to raise money, it will all be online.

"We're encouraging everyone to come together with their teams of friends, family, colleagues, neighbors in a safe space which is often times through zoom meetings, Facebook lives," she said.

Varner says the move to virtual doesn't mean participants won't still be walking, they'll just be doing so in a way that follows social distancing guidelines.

"Whether you're walking from your kitchen to your living room or you're out for a walk in the neighborhood with your dog, people are using the hashtag #virtualwalkMS."

She says the hope is that hashtag will help this years event reach more people than ever before.

"The coolest thing about virtual walk MS is that it doesn't matter where you live what day it is, you can do this any day you just have to use the hashtag," she said.

If you'd like to register for the walk or just donate, you can do so by clicking here.