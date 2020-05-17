A few showers around tonight

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers. Wind: Calm. Low: 51 (49-53)

Monday: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers. Wind: SE 5-7 mph. High: 61 (58-63)

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: E 5-10 mph. Low: 48 (46-50)

Forecast Discussion

A few showers are moving into the Twin Tiers this afternoon as a warm front pushes into the area. Periods of rain will continue tonight into tomorrow as a slow moving low pressure system passes near the region. Rain showers will wrap up tomorrow afternoon as the low makes its way out of our area. Clouds will linger Monday night with low temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50.

Tuesday through Thursday are looking dry and we will see a bit more sun as well after a few days of mostly cloudy skies. We also begin a warming trend during this period with Tuesday's highs near 60. Then by Thursday, high temperatures are nearing 70. Although Friday and Saturday do bring back the chance for a few showers and maybe a rumble of thunder, high temperatures will be near 70. Sunday is looking quiet with mostly sunny skies and high temperature in the low 70s.