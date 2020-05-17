Agencies respond to fatal crash in Groton

GROTON, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The New York State Police at Ithaca, Tompkins County Sheriff's Department, McLean Fire Department and Groton EMS and Fire responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident with injury on Saturday.

The first responders say they received the call at approximately 4:21 p.m. and were dispatched to Davis and Lafayette Roads in the town of Groton. They also say they located a heavily damaged vehicle, and the driver was ejected out of it.

Officials say the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Upon investigating, New York State Police say the driver was traveling eastbound on Davis Road at a high speed. They say the driver did not stop at the stop sign at Lafayette Road and drove through the intersection, went airborne, and hit a tree.