Broome County delivers ‘Pay it Forward Pizza’

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - After the "wine fairies" Facebook group became a hit in Broome County, Todd Quigley decided to make a new group of his own.

"Why not do pizza?"

An idea to have your favorite pizza delivered right to your door.

Todd Quigley was looking to spread positivity in Broome County, and he did that with his own Facebook group.

"It grew quickly, we are up over 500 members now," said Quigley.

"Pay it forward Pizza," a Facebook group where you can "crust" a member of the community.

"When you join the group, you comment on whatever school district you belong to," said Quigley.

The concept is easy; you deliver someone their favorite pizza.

"With the wine fairies, people were saying 'oh that is great for the moms' but they think it's neat that the kids can get excited too, the whole family can get excited," said Quigley.

Quigley calls it a group that spreads pizza and positivity.

"It's just something to lift everyone's spirits."

It is also helping those who have been struggling to put food on the table.

"Two or three have reached saying they were having difficulty, and they felt guilty they wouldn't be able to pay it forward, and I said this group isn't going anywhere."

It is something that Quigley said puts a smile on people's faces in a time where there is a lot of negativity going around

"It lifts my mood. I am not concentrated on things all the time that are serious and difficult."

