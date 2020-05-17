Chenango and Delaware counties coronavirus update (May 17)
(WBNG) -- Here are the latest coronavirus numbers in Chenango and Delaware counties.
Chenango County:
- 115 total confirmed cases
- 33 individuals in mandatory quarantine
- Three individuals in precautionary quarantine
- Five active hospitalizations
- 82 recoveries
- Four total deaths
Delaware County
- 65 total confirmed cases
- Nine active cases
- Six individual in mandatory quarantine
- Three active hospitalizations
- 52 recoveries
- Four total deaths
For more coronavirus coverage, click here.