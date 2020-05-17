Chenango and Delaware counties coronavirus update (May 17)

(WBNG) -- Here are the latest coronavirus numbers in Chenango and Delaware counties.

Chenango County:

115 total confirmed cases

33 individuals in mandatory quarantine

Three individuals in precautionary quarantine

Five active hospitalizations

82 recoveries

Four total deaths

Delaware County

65 total confirmed cases

Nine active cases

Six individual in mandatory quarantine

Three active hospitalizations

52 recoveries

Four total deaths

