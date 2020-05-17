Cuomo says state has doubled daily testing capacity

(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the state has doubled testing capacity on Saturday.

Governor Cuomo said testing capacity has reached 40,000 per day. Cuomo also said he encourages eligible New Yorkers to find a test site and get tested for the virus. He has provided testing criteria which now includes individuals who return to the workplace in phase one.

The criteria is as follows:

"Any individual who has COVID-19 symptoms;

Any individual who has had contact with a person known to be positive with COVID-19;

Any individual who is subject to a precautionary or mandatory quarantine;

Any individual who is employed as a health care worker, nursing home worker or first responder;

Any essential worker who directly interacts with the public while working; and

Any individual who would return to the workplace in phase one of the state's reopening plan."

Governor Cuomo also announced a new website the state is launching that allows New Yorkers to find the closest COVID-19 testing sites. The website is, coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-testing and individuals can enter their address to view a map that shows where the closest sites are.

Additionally, Cuomo said they have partnered with Google Maps to show closest testing sites. He said that individuals can search "COVID testing near me" on Google Maps to find testing sites.

Governor Cuomo also announced that the state is partnering with CVS to bring testing to more than 60 locations, giving them the capability to conduct 50 or more tests per day.

For more coronavirus coverage, click here.