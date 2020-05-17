Johnson City Liquor hosts virtual wine tastings

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) - On Sunday, Johnson City Liquor and Wine continued their virtual wine tastings. These virtual tastings have been going on every Sunday since the beginning of the pandemic.

Every Sunday from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. the tasting is held on the store's Facebook page with a Facebook live. Participants can see which wines will be tasted in advance and can have them ready to go for the event.

Today's wine was a bourbon barreled Chardonnay, and the event had over 100 people from all over the area participating in the wine tasting.

"Hopefully before long we will all be able to do this again in person and in the meantime, I am thrilled that you are coming in every weekend and taking the recommendations I've offered and are purchasing a few wines to share with us virtually so thank you," said Lauren Hering from Johnson City Liquor.

Next Sunday's tasting will feature Spanish wines.