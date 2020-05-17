Owego man charged with felony, including rape in Town of Cortlandville

TOWN OF CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Cortland County Sheriff's Office says an Owego man was charged with a felony after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman on Saturday.

The Cortland County Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Christian Jackson was arrested and charged with rape in the 1st degree, a class B felony and forcible touching, a class A misdemeanor.

The sheriff's office says they received a sexual assault complaint at approximately 12:45 p.m. that occurred on Route 11 in the Town of Cortlandville. They say the incident transpired early in the morning on Saturday.

Officials say the investigation revealed that Jackson had unwanted sexual contact with an adult female victim.

Additionally, they say Jackson was arrested without incident and he is awaiting arraignment.

The sheriff's office says the investigation is ongoing.