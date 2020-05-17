Pennsylvania releases COVID-19 update (May 17)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WBNG) -- The Pennsylvania Health Department released an update on statewide coronavirus numbers on Sunday.

The health department reports an additional 623 positive cases, which brings the statewide total to 62,234.

They also say there are 15 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 4,418.

The health department says 270,670 total individuals have tested negative. They have provided a breakdown of the patients who have tested positive. The breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12

Nearly 2% are aged 13-18

Nearly 6% are aged 19-24

Nearly 37% are aged 25-49

Nearly 26% are aged 50-64

Nearly 29% are aged 65 or older

The health department says most of the hospitalized individuals are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in individuals 65 or older.

The health department has also provided an update on nursing and personal care homes. They say there are 13,447 cases among residents and 2,091 among employees. That makes a total of 15,447 positive cases at 558 different facilities. The health department also says that out of the statewide total deaths, 3,057 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care homes.

Additionally, the health department reports approximately 4,451 cases among health care workers.

Pennsylvania residents can sign up for AlertPA, which is a notification system for health, weather, and coronavirus updates. Residents can sign up online at this link.

For statewide updates on the coronavirus, visit pa.gov.

For more coronavirus coverage, click here.