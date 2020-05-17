Seniors design gear for classmates, others in class of 2020

(WBNG) -- While the class of 2020 won't have the traditional cap and gown ceremony this spring, two high school students in our area have designed senior year gear for classmates and others around the country.

Athens High School seniors Aaron Smith and Griffin Jacobson wanted to get clever with designs, choosing to combine the graduation cap and masks, now a common item due to the coronavirus.

"It's definitely an icon in today's times," Smith said. "It's because everyone is in a mask now, and we figured 'how many times has this ever happened in the United States?'"

The duo sells sweatshirts and hoodies on their website, with all creative designs coming from students near and far.

But it's just about the senior class. In fact, in the next few days, Smith and Jacobson will be launching a Healthcare Hero product, with 20% of sales going to the American Nurses Foundation.

"They're the true heroes," Jacobson said. "They deserve to get recognition, and they deserve everything."

The pair deciding this is the best way to say "thank you" to all on the front lines.

"It was just a good way to feel like we were doing something for people who are putting their lives on the line for us," Smith said.

Smith and Jacobson are hopeful the Healthcare Hero product hits the website by Tuesday.

