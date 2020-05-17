The Town of Binghamton Memorial Day Parade postponed after over 60 years

TOWN OF BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Town of Binghamton Volunteer Fire Company has announced on Sunday that the Town of Binghamton Memorial Day Parade and Service will be postponed.

The fire company says this is the first time in over 60 years that the event will not take place on Memorial Day. They also say they have been in contact with the VFW and the fire company has their full support.

The Town of Binghamton Fire Company is working to put together a combined Veterans Day and Memorial Day Event in November.