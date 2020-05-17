ZooMatinee: Elmira area theater group goes virtual

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Despite the COVID-19 pandemic dropping the curtain on live theater across the region, one local theater organization is saying 'on with the show.'

"ZooMatinee is a live performance series that is a partnership between 171 Cedar Arts Center and Elmira Little Theater; we actually broadcast live on Facebook," said ZooMatinee Co-founder Mitchell Hurricane Smith, also a trustee at Elmira Little Theater in Elmira and Marketing and Development Manager of 171 Cedar Arts in Corning.

ZooMatinee offers live performances every Sunday at 2 p.m. Sunday's performance was of St. Martin's Summer, a one-act comedy by Cosmo Hamilton.

Angela Daniels, co-founder and head of the theater department at 171 Cedar Arts says the performances are made possible by a program called Streamyard. The software allows them to bring in cast members from across the country while avoiding some of the problems that come with using services such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams.

"Real people talk over each other and Zoom doesn't let you do that it forces you to take your turn," she said. "That is a good thing but Streamyard allows us to have more realistic conversation."

Daniels says in addition to rehearsing and getting the shows down each week, the team faces the challenge of broadcasting a live presentation.

"What Streamyard allows us to do is edit what the audience is seeing live and it's tricky most of the time. It works pretty well, but every once in a while something goes wrong but it's trial and error."

While the project was spurred by the COVID-19 crisis bringing the theater industry to a halt, Smith says he hopes the project can live on even after the crisis.

"This is a way to reach an audience that's way beyond Corning or Elmira, New York," he said. "We have people watching in Chicago and LA because we have friends there."

Daniels also says the performances have a practical purpose outside of the crisis, allowing cast and crew members who may not otherwise be able to devote a long period of time to a project like theirs to participate.

At the same time she stresses that ZooMatinee is also preparing them for an industry that will be forever changed by the crisis.

"Whatever we get from here on out is what we build brand new and this is our piece of the new normal, this is something we can add, something we didn't have before," she said.

You can find more information on how to watch by clicking here.