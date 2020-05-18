2 Willow Point residents die from COVID-19

May 18 Broome County coronavirus update

Willow Point

(WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced the deaths of two residents at Willow Point Nursing Home in Vestal Monday.

Both were females. One was in their 90s and the other was in their 70s, Garnar says.

As of May 18, 13 residents at the nursing home tested positive for the virus.

Garnar says the negative pressure room where COVID-19 patients are placed is being doubled in capacity. As of May 18, it can room 10 patients.

Garnar says the nursing home is also rotating staff to mitigate the amount of exposure.

Coronavirus numbers:

There are 97 active cases of the coronavirus in the county. 30 people have died and 292 people have recovered.

In total, 419 cases of the virus have been reported.

For a map detailing where coronavirus cases are located, click here.