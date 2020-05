HARPURSVILLE (WBNG) -- Animal Adventure Park will open its gates to cars Thursday.

According to the park's Facebook page, Animal Adventure will have a drive-thru zoo that is COVID-19 safe.

The parks says the risk of contracting the virus during its drive-thru zoo is equivalent to "drive-thru food services" and "far less risky than retail."

Going extinct is not an option!Introducing Animal Adventure's Drive Thru ZooOpen Every Thursday - Sunday, 10 a.m. - 5... Posted by Animal Adventure Park on Monday, May 18, 2020

For more information, click here.