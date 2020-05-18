Clouds and scattered showers

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with and showers. 0-.05” 20% High 60 (58-62) Wind ESE 5-10 mph

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 48 (46-50) Wind E 3-8 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Periods of partly cloudy. High 62 (58-64) Wind ESE 5-10 mph

We'll have clouds and showers today, but nothing near a wash out. A high in Quebec, combined with Tropical Storm Arthur over the Atlantic will hold a body of low pressure over the Ohio River Valley. We'll have clouds tonight.

We'll have a mix of clouds Tuesday. Not cold, but temperatures will be running below average. Skies will turn partly cloudy Tuesday night.

Wednesday looks nice with partly cloudy skies. Clouds will be increasing Thursday. It looks like a low will be riding up the coast later in the week. This will give us a chance of rain and showers Friday and Saturday. Skies will be mostly cloudy Sunday.

