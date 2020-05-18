Dentists look to reopen in the coming weeks

VESTAL (WBNG) - Since March 23, Dentists and orthodontists in the region have either been shut down or are operating under an emergency only basis.

Dr. Nolan Robinson, with Vestal Dental Associates said the limited hours have kept them ready to go for when they can fully reopen.

He says the move has protected people at the facility.

So the question still stands, when will the dentist be able to reopen?

Dr. Robinson said since dentists are a medical profession they are not included in the phases and have their own date to reopen.

"No practice in the state is allowed to reopen until May 28," Dr. Robinson says.

Olivia Avery is wrapping up her sophomore year at Seton Catholic High School and has had her braces on for a year and a half.

She was supposed to be getting them off this Spring.

"It's pretty disappointing, I just want to get them off, I am excited to get them off., Avery told 12 news.

Avery said she hasn't been told when her own orthodontist might reopen and Dr. Robinson isn't so sure either.

Dr. Robinson says the reopening date has been pushed back several times.

He they are ready to go whenever they are given the green light.

"I think we are headed in the right direction and will be well prepared when we are able to," he says.

“Like” Jacob Seus on Facebook and “Follow” him on Twitter.